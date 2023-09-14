FRANKLIN — Bonnie Tisdale knows the look — the expression and the appearance of someone in the grips of addiction, someone whose illness has caused them to push away those who are trying to love and care for them.

“When you first start drinking, you have that choice. But at some point, if you have an addictive personality, that choice goes away,” Tisdale said. “So any time I see somebody that is high, or using, I don’t judge them. I actually care for them. I handed a kid my phone the other day and asked him to call his mother. I can’t get that call anymore.”

