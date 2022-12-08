LACONIA — There is a philosophy that volunteer extraordinaire Judi Taggart lives by and it is her favorite: “Volunteering is the rent you pay for the space you occupy in your community.”
Indeed, volunteering is important to any community, and no one knows that better than Taggart. She is passionate about volunteering, and has surely paid her rent over the years. Her particular focus is on the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, which is on her mind not only during the Christmas season but year-round, as a volunteer who's been serving the event since its early years. This year’s auction took place Dec. 6-9.
“I am originally from Manchester,” Taggart says. “My family were auctioneers.” Her familiarity with the auction world makes her a natural fit for volunteering annually at the Children’s Auction, which began in 1982.
Taggart worked for Public Service of New Hampshire for 29 years, and represented the company at United Way events, such as Day of Caring.
Eventually, Taggart moved to the Lakes Region with her husband, Howard “Butch” Taggart. The couple lived what many would consider a dream life: they spent summers living on their boat, a 35-foot Chris-Craft named “Tagg Team,” anchored at the Mountain View Yacht Club in Gilford. The rest of the year saw them in a Gilford condo.
“We have been here since the 1990s,” Taggart says. Although she enjoys the lake and all it offers, Taggart continued to work, and found herself in the nonprofit field where her energy and compassion were appreciated.
In 1998 she was working with UpStream Coalition, an agency focused on parenting education. The program merged into Lakes Region United Way, now Granite United Way. Taggart served on the board for LRUW and started work there in 2005.
"I enjoyed coordinating employee campaigns at area businesses and produced the Lakes Region Public Access TV program ‘Living United in the Lakes Region,’ featuring funded agencies and local nonprofits," she says.
Taggart retired in 2012 from United Way as the campaign director. Eventually she learned how to run the television cameras at LRPA, a skill she uses at the Children’s Auction.
“I began to donate items to the auction,” Taggart recalls. “Warren Bailey started the auction some years ago. I donated and also bid on items. And I got hooked.”
Broadcasting live for nearly a week to showcase items spanning donations of restaurant gift certificates, trips, boat rides, sports equipment and handmade items, among many others, the auction is something people look forward to each year.
“I saw how the auction was evolving and the funds it raised to help nonprofits in their work with families in need,” Taggart says, which led to her interest in getting involved.
Taggart recalls the early years of the auction.
“We broadcast from the Lake Opechee Conference Center back then, and also for a time from the Laconia Country Club, among other spots.”
Like many others, Taggart donated items to be put up for bid. In her case, she chose to donate the jewelry she was making.
“I sell my jewelry at craft fairs, and I talked to other crafters at the fairs about the auction. I have been able to spread the word and now some of the Laconia and Belmont crafters are also donating their handmade items to the auction.”
Recently, Taggart joined the Children’s Auction Community Engagement Committee. She is a natural for the committee, which focuses on marketing and promotions for the auction.
“Also, along with donating items for the auction, I sometimes operate the Lakes Region Public Access camera during the broadcast,” she explains.
Her resume as an area volunteer is not important to Taggart, but the results of her volunteerism are.
“I know the dollars raised are really helping the organizations that are doing good for our community,” she reflects.
Taggart stresses the auction money does not provide Christmas presents for children, but rather raises funds for organizations helping families year-round. The mission of the auction is “to engage the community to financially support children in need with a vision to ensure that every child is empowered to succeed and positively impact a thriving Greater Lakes Region community.”
Taggart explains a few of the ways the auction gives to the Lakes Region.
“For example, it covers sports fees for families who might not have the money when their kids want to play on a team. It gives funds to the police department for things like buying stuffed animals to comfort children when the police must deal with domestic violence situations. It helps groups such as the area’s Boys and Girls Club so parents know their children will be taken care of in a safe place while they work.”
Asked why she continues to volunteer at the Children’s Auction each year, Taggart says, “I was brought up to give back. My mother set that example. I was a middle child and had older and younger siblings. I could see both sides of situations, and that has helped me as a volunteer.”
Taggart’s brother has Down syndrome, and she sees how important nonprofit organizations are to help families with similar challenges. Taggart’s brother is beloved in her family, and she speaks with pride of all he has accomplished, and her compassion for others shines through.
“Lots of my volunteering is connected to Patrick’s Pub in Gilford, specifically with Allan and Jennifer Beetle. They are exceptional community examples of what it means to give back to the community. My husband Butch and I have been captains of our Pub Mania and Community Challenge 'Tagg Team' since 2009 when it all began. The fundraisers are always filled with fun and lots of interesting experiences," says Taggart.
The best part of the hard work of the auction for Taggart and many others is when the grand total raised from the televised event is announced. Soon after, the money is given out to area organizations.
Certainly, Taggart and her husband could spend all their days on their boat and just relaxing. But that is not their way or the way Taggart was raised.
“I never thought of stopping my volunteering. You get more back than you give to others," she says. "It feels good to give back, especially to those needing a helping hand.”
For information on the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, visit childrensauction.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.