LACONIA — There is a philosophy that volunteer extraordinaire Judi Taggart lives by and it is her favorite: “Volunteering is the rent you pay for the space you occupy in your community.”

Indeed, volunteering is important to any community, and no one knows that better than Taggart. She is passionate about volunteering, and has surely paid her rent over the years. Her particular focus is on the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, which is on her mind not only during the Christmas season but year-round, as a volunteer who's been serving the event since its early years. This year’s auction took place Dec. 6-9.

