CONCORD — State health officials on Thursday announced five new positive tests for coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 44, including three in Belknap County.
The new cases all involve adults, two residing in Grafton County, one in Rockingham County, one in Merrimack County and one in Belknap County, according to the New Hampshire Health and Human Services Department. More than 1,400 people have been tested for the disease in the state.
