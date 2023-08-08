Empire Trio

Empire Trio is baritone Adam Cannedy, left; pianist and violinist David Shelton, center; and soprano Erin Shields. The group will perform on Thursday, Aug. 24, in Wolfeboro during the Great Waters music festival. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — The canon of tunes known as The Great American Songbook were largely written as musical devices to advance larger stories, either told onstage or through cinema. Yet, some of these songs were so brilliantly crafted they have transcended the film or musical they were written for, and become appreciated as works of art in their own right. Some songs are now favorites of the great jazz performers of the 20th century.

Those performers — Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, among many others — turned them into standards, sonic playgrounds for musicians to explore. Yet, despite decades of interpretation and improvisation, there’s room for more exploration. That’s the view of the three members of The Empire Trio, who performed in Lakeport last month and are taking the stage Thursday, Aug. 24, as part of the Great Waters music festival.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.