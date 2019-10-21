LACONIA — There are no contested school board seats in the upcoming general election, but Laura Dunn is waging a write-in campaign to succeed Ward 2 board member Barbara Luther, who is not seeking re-election.
Dunn is asking people to write in her name in the Nov. 5 election and to fill in the oval on the ballot next to the write-in line.
She will be standing outside the Ward 2 polling place, St. Andre Bessett Parish Hall, 31 Gilford Ave., to hand out a sample ballot and to show people how to cast a write-in vote.
Dunn, 39, who was born and raised in Laconia, has three young boys, two of whom attend Pleasant Street School — one in kindergarten, one in first grade. Her other son is 2.
“I love this city and I’m passionate and committed to working with other leaders in Laconia,” she said in a letter to Superintendent Steve Tucker. “My hope is to improve our schools and the School District so all children continue to receive a quality education along with the best possible educational experience during their most informative years of growth.
“I'm grateful for this opportunity and I look forward to seeing the growth of our school system while working with the community.”
Dunn said she is in a fact-finding mode. She has been meeting with Luther and attending school board meetings.
“There is a lot to know and to learn about how it is operated,” she said.
“I think being new coming in, the best thing I can do is listen. I’m also not afraid of asking questions.
“We have a lot of things that are good, but how can we make it great? So just keep moving forward with that positivity and doing what’s best for the students.”
Dunn encourages parents to get involved.
“I know that there’s work life, there’s home life,” she said. “Any small amount of time you can contribute, your child really sees that and it does make a difference.”
Luther, 72, has been on the school board for five years.
“I just decided it was time, actually, for a younger person with some younger ideas and more energy,” Luther said.
