BELMONT — Two cars collided on New Hampshire Route 107 Tuesday morning, fatally injuring one of the drivers, police Capt. Rich Mann said.
The other driver was being treated at Lakes Region General Hospital.
The identities of both drivers were being withheld for 24 hours pending family notification.
Mann said the head-on collision occurred at 8:18 a.m. along the route just north of Brown Hill Road.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
It occurred on an undivided highway that carries high-speed traffic, like nearby Route 106, where there were eight fatalities over a year's time.
“Part of the problem we are seeing on most of our accidents on 106, is one car coming into the other’s lane,” Mann said.
“These roads require a lot of attention, there are a lot of curves and side streets. Glare is another thing being taken into consideration.”
The highway remained closed well into the afternoon between Brown Hill Road and Rogers Road while the accident was investigated. Traffic was detoured.
Mann said both cars were heavily damaged. Both drivers were extricated by emergency response crews using power tools.
Mann said he didn’t know the medical condition of the driver who was treated at the scene and taken to LRGH. The other driver was taken to LRGH in critical condition and died before a planned transfer flight to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
There was only one person in each car.
