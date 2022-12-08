Gilford native Keith Collins has returned to the Lakes Region to open up his own print shop in downtown Laconia after spending years in the design and print industry in the Boston area. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — A new printing company has taken up occupancy in one of the vacant storefronts on Main Street.
The Laconia Printing Co. opened its doors at the beginning of December, welcoming customers with a red-and-white color scheme in a nod to Laconia High School's Sachems and an inflatable figure of Buddy the Elf in the window.
For founder Keith Collins, the opening of his own store is a lifelong dream that’s finally come to fruition.
“I’m from Gilford, I went to New Hampshire Technical Institute, back in the day, in the early '90s. I got a degree in graphic arts,” Collins said. After earning his degree, Collins raised a family near Boston, working for companies like Canon, Xerox and R.R. Donnelley. Once his children were grow, Collins moved back to the Lakes Region.
“I really wanted to be part of the downtown revitalization, you know, with the theater being restored,” Collins said.
"I would say that was definitely a focal point. I think the theater has really reinvented” downtown, he said. “Growing up, half the storefronts were vacant. [The theater] brought the downtown back to life.”
Inside Collins’ shop at 653 Main St., customers will find a kiosk where they can print photos off of their cellphones. Floating above the counter is a blue-tinted Xerox advertisement featuring Miracle Max, a relic from Collins’ past.
Collins also offers large-format digital printing, posters, foam core mounting, personal calendars and more.
“I can also take old negatives if people want to turn those into photos,” Collins said.
The Laconia Printing Co. is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
“I encourage people to stop in, especially if they have some photos they want to print off of their phone,” Collins said.
