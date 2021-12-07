CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is opening four fixed vaccination sites to assist with COVID-19 vaccination and booster doses in the state.
“With the winter surge upon us, we are opening every door of opportunity, including additional vaccination sites, so that New Hampshire residents can take proactive steps to help themselves, their friends, and their neighbors stay healthy," said Gov. Chris Sununu.
The fixed sites are walk-ins only. No appointments will be scheduled. Wait times may be expected.
Three sites are currently open.
The Common Man Event Room at 231 Main St. in Plymouth
Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
The Chalet at 161 East Milan Road in Berlin
Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Former NH State Liquor Store at 367 Washington St. in Claremont
Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
Saturday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
A site in Rochester will open Thursday, Dec. 9.
For more information about the sites, including holiday closings, visit on-sitemedservices.com/vaccinationlocator.
To find appointment-based vaccinations, visit vaccines.gov.
To find the state’s vaccine van, visit vaccines.nh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.