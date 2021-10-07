MOULTONBOROUGH — In a response released on Thursday, the state Department of Education confirmed that it has been made aware of allegations of misconduct involving a former Moultonborough Academy teacher.
In response to the resignation of a teacher at Moultonborough Academy, it released the following statement:
“The Department of Education was notified last week by the Moultonborough School District about this matter, as it is required to do so by the Code of Conduct for New Hampshire Educators. The department has taken all steps necessary, pursuant to our administrative roles, to address this situation and to ensure the safety of children statewide. This agency takes this role very seriously, and is aware of its obligation and priority to make certain that every credentialed educator is acting appropriately as it pertains to child safety,” said Frank Edelblut, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Education.
The statement comes a day after reports that Lindsay Bliznik, a Spanish teacher, had resigned from Moultonborough School District amid an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.