To The Daily Sun,
Gunstock was obviously the recent victim of a very well calculated hostile takeover by the Free Staters. This was never the intention back in 1959 when the Gunstock Area Commission was conceived but of course, the Free Staters never existed in 1959.
Through HB 1397, we need to restore the direct will of the people and not the far fringe Free Staters by allowing the electorate to directly vote for the GAC.
The previous responses not to expand the Belknap County Delegation control over Gunstock were about 1,200 vs. 4. Need I say more?
Rick Zach
Gilford
(0) comments
