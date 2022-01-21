To The Daily Sun,
I happy to announce that I am once again throwing my hat into the ring and reapplying for the Gunstock Area Commission position that recently became available with Brian Gallagher’s untimely resignation. I was overwhelmed with the number of friends and acquaintances that reached out to me after my last letter and I am reminded how truly deep my local roots are; friends, neighbors, classmates, people who followed my ski career, coworkers of my mom from her 40 years at the Laconia State School or my dad from Scott and Williams, Vernitron and more. One of the position criteria is residing in Belknap County. Belknap County is not just where I live, it is where I was born and raised and an integral part of me.
The posting recommends applicants have ski experience. If you knew me at all, you know I have that one covered. For those of you who do not, I’m an Olympian, Alpine Skiing 1980, finishing fourth in the Downhill and 17th in the Giant Slalom. For 10 years I was ranked one of the top 30 alpine skiers in the world in at least one discipline. I have skied the world, on almost every continent from the best and most famous ski areas to the least and smallest. Having known and worked with many ski area owners, from Killington in Vermont to Park City in Utah I have good insight into the challenges of ski area management. But before all of that, my first turns were made at Gunstock. It holds a special place in my heart.
The posting also states that finance or banking experience would be a plus... I bring a strong financial background to this position. With my ski career-ending injury, I threw myself into my studies as ferociously as I had skied. I earned a bachelor of arts degree in finance cum laude from the University of Utah and furthered my graduate studies in a doctorate of philosophy program at the University of Alberta, Canada where I specialized in accounting and statistics. I worked many years as the secretary and treasurer for a Utah mutual fund and investment advisor, moving millions of dollars daily.
Further as a member of the Salt Lake Futures commission, a community council chair and festival event founder I’ve gained planning and government experience valuable to this endeavor.
I know that my background, experience and local knowledge will help us get through these challenging times. While the big picture is currently overwhelming the media, there are many smaller issues waiting for attention. If you think I’d make a good candidate please support me by talking to your Belknap County delegate and/or coming to the interview and meeting scheduled for Monday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. at the county complex (next to the county nursing home if you’ve not been there before). I look forward to seeing you all there.
Heidi Preuss
Laconia
