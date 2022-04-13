LACONIA — Gilford resident Doug Lambert won the bid to fill the open position on the Gunstock Area Commission.
Lambert was among three candidates seeking to fill the interim position until the next general election in November. Other candidates were John Lowell and Cindy Creteau-Miller.
The position became vacant when the delegation discovered that it erred two years ago in appointing Rusty McLear to serve five years — the remainder of the term of a commissioner who had to resign, plus a full subsequent term. The appointment should have lasted only until the next election.
Lambert emphasized his experience in promoting open government, including prevailing before the state Supreme Court in a case where he served as his own attorney. He said his first priority is to make the Gunstock Area Commissioners better aware of their obligations under the state’s Right-To-Know law.
‘Dismantling GAC’
During a public comment period prior to the candidate interviews by the Belknap County Delegation on April 12, state Sen. Bob Giuda made an impassioned call for the delegation to abandon what he termed an attempt to dismantle the Gunstock Area Commission.
Referring to Rep. Michael Silvia’s legislative bill that would have given the delegation control over Gunstock’s budget, Giuda said, “What you could not achieve through legislation, you’re achieving through legerdemain, by singling out and replacing commissioners who’ve done a tremendous job of taking a losing enterprise and turning it into an enterprise that is literally producing over $10 billion in gross revenues, and millions in profits.”
He said, “I think it’s time you bury the hatchet against the GAC. Certainly, there are personality issues involved, but the people in this county are sick and tired, and I, as representative of five of the towns in this county, am sick and tired of the ongoing war. I’m tired of investigative committees that have no specific function, just investigate. You as a delegation should put stipulations on what’s being looked at and why. You don’t just want an open investigative witch hunt.”
Addressing the commission appointment, Giuda said, “I strongly suggest you appoint somebody who is independent of the mess that you have created in this county and on that mountain.”
Gilford resident Skip Murphy said he did not intend to speak but, after hearing Giuda’s comments, “I take great umbrage at the notion that the GAC is being dismantled. Instead, you folks are doing your jobs. You’re looking at the right candidates. Listening to them all, but then voting for the person that you think will best suit the conditions that are needed right now.”
Murphy said the right person is not necessarily one experienced in “running a mountain,” but someone who understands “how government agencies whose only product is snow is actually able to follow the law and be open and transparent. So I’m going to speak in favor of Doug Lambert.”
Gunstock Commissioner Gary Kiedaisch said, “You don’t need someone that tears things apart, and I would strongly encourage you, there are two candidates that are experienced business leaders. I strongly encourage you to pick someone with management background on the GAC. Of the last two appointments you have put on, one of those appointments does not have that kind of business management.”
David Strang, vice-chair of the Gunstock Area Commission, complained, “For the second time now in two months, I’ve listened to people get up and not devote their comments to that, but to use their time to attack the delegation, and I think that’s wrong. … We should be talking about the candidates who have put their name in the hat in order to be selected.”
The candidates
Cindy Creteau-Miller said she grew up skiing at Gunstock and now resides in Meredith. In between, she worked at Bromley Mountain in Vermont and later operated Magic Mountain Ski Resort. She emphasized her ability to turn a bankrupt operation into a profitable business. She also served as a school board and planning board member.
Lambert countered the claim that he lacks management experience, saying he has operated a multi-milion-dollar manufacturing company for more than 30 years. Although he has not worked at ski areas, he does ski and does business with companies that work with Gunstock. He said his experience has crossover benefits for an enterprise like Gunstock Mountain Resort.
John Lowell listed his 30 years of experience at resorts such as Waterville Valley, Attitash, and Wildcat. He also worked with attractions such as the Mount Washington Cruise Ship and Castle in the Clouds. He spoke of how risky a business such as Gunstock is because of its dependence on the weather, and said it is important to stay as current as possible with snowmaking and providing a good customer experience.
