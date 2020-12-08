LACONIA — The Laconia Daily Sun has asked the New Hampshire attorney general's office to intervene in the decision by Mike Sylvia, chairman of the Belknap County Legislative Delegation, to hold an in-person delegation meeting tonight, with no provision for remote viewing.
The members of the legislative delegation have final say on the Belknap County budget, which is to be presented to the delegation tonight by county commissioners.
In an email to the AG's office, Daily Sun Managing Editor Roger Carroll wrote: "Rep. Sylvia's decision to hold an in-person meeting of the Belknap County Legislative Delegation in a fairly small room with no streaming or social-distancing options requires people who want to follow county government to pay a heavy price: risk being exposed to a virus during a pandemic, or stay home at the further expense of not being able to see their elected officials carrying out their official duties. Our reporters have expressed serious concerns about attending such a meeting in person, with one calling it 'a possible super-spreader event.'"
The public interest in this case is great, said Carroll, who asked the AG's office "to intervene in recognition of that fact and take whatever steps are within its authority to address the issues this case raises."
