GILFORD — The boating season on Lake Winnipesaukee is rapidly winding down with the arrival of fall weather and the approach of Columbus Day weekend, which for most boat owners marks the last time they will venture out.
The arrival of fall’s shorter days and colder temperatures does require those hardy late-season boaters to take some extra precautions in order to ensure a safe and enjoyable outing, according to Sgt. Seth Alie of the New Hampshire Marine Patrol.
“Make sure you tell a friend or family member your boating plan and your expected return time. There are fewer boaters in the fall to help in the case of an accident or emergency.” Alie advised.
He said that in addition to carrying a cellphone for use in an emergency people should also wear their life jackets.
“Wearing your life jacket, while always a smart move, is even more so in the fall. If you should accidentally fall overboard, the cold water will quickly drain away your strength,” Alie said.
He also said that boaters should always be prepared for possible cold, windy, and wet weather even if the sun is shining, and stay closer to shore, so they can turn back if the weather changes.
According to a report from the US Coast Guard, autumn boating accidents are far more likely to be fatal than those that occur during the summer months. Although there are many more boating accidents in the summer season, boaters involved in accidents during the fall months are exposed to cold water and other weather hazards.
Fall is also one of the busiest times of the year for area marinas, who are tasked with taking thousands of boats out of the water and putting them into into winter storage.
Bruce Wright of Irwin Marine said that the marina stores 2,000 boats each winter and is extremely busy getting them out of the water these days.
“It’s been a busy year for us. Gas sales were on a par with last year despite a slow start to the spring and some rainy weekends,” said Wright.
He said that with the exception of a few diehard boaters and island residents most of the 400 boats at Mountain View Yacht Club in Gilford, which is managed by Irwin Marine, will be out of water in a couple of weeks.
Alie said that it's also the time of year when swim rafts, moorings and crank up docks are coming out of the water.
Two of the swim rafts were recently found floating free, one near Governors Island in Gilford and the other at Cow Island in Tuftonboro.
“We got them to shore near where they were found and hope their owners will locate them this weekend,” said Alie.
Phil Brown of Watermark Marine Construction said the company has hundreds of customers for whom it pulls up moorings and removes seasonal and crank up docks. “They call us to schedule the work and we’re very busy helping to close them down for the winter,” says Brown.
