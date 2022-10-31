Smoke rises from a Monday morning brushfire in Gilmanton. The local fire department called the state's wildfire unit to assist. Reports on the ground indicate over 20 vehicles and dozens of firefighters from multiple communities working to contain the 9.5-acre blaze. As of Monday afternoon, the fire was still not fully contained. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
Firefighters work to contain a brushfire in Gilmanton on Monday. Crews were visible cutting down trees and digging trenches to slow down the spread. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
Julie Hirshan Hart
GILMANTON — Firefighters from the state’s Wildland Firefighting unit were dispatched Monday morning to assist with a growing brushfire in Gilmanton. The Gilmanton Fire Department responded to reports of a brushfire near Route 140 and Greely Pond Road just before 11:30 a.m. Command described the fire as rapidly moving, and requested assistance. The fire grew and had nearly 20 vehicles and dozens of firefighters working to contain the blaze.
A drone pilot measured the fire to be over 9.5 acres. Gilmanton Incident Command called the New Hampshire Department of Forest and Lands to request additional assistance. Reports on the ground indicate that personnel from New Durham, Loudon and other local agencies also provided support. As of Monday afternoon, the fire was still not fully contained. Crews were in the woods and hills chopping down trees and digging in an effort to stem the spread. There is concern that large embers from burning trees could spread the fire.
