Exit only

Ten members of the Belknap County Delegation are calling a meeting to determine whether there is cause to remove Gunstock Area Commissioners Peter Ness and David Strang. The impetus for holding a meeting came from calls from the Belknap County Board of Commissioners, members of the public, and fellow members of the Gunstock Area Commission for Ness and Strang to resign, or be removed. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun file photo) 

GILFORD — A majority of the county delegation called for an emergency meeting to consider calls for removal of Gunstock Area Commissioners Peter Ness and David Strang. The request was filed by Rep. Tim Lang to County Administrator Debra Shackett midday Wednesday. The meeting will take place on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 6:30 p.m. at the County Complex.

Commissioners Jade Wood and Doug Lambert requested that the delegation hold a meeting to consider the removal of Ness and Strang at the Gunstock Area Commission meeting on Tuesday. Rep. Mike Sylvia, who chairs the delegation — an 18-member body made up of the state representatives for Belknap County – has not called a meeting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.