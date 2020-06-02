LACONIA — Elected positions in Belknap County would have undergone a 2 percent pay cut under a plan that was considered but ultimately rejected by the county’s legislative delegation on Monday.
Delegation Chairman Rep. Mike Sylvia explained the rationale for the reduction.
“The idea is, during this latest crisis, the private sector has been absolutely hammered,” he said. “The economic impact has been devastating.
“If you look around the public sector it seems like there is very little in the line of suffering going on. Not that they should suffer, but they should participate in difficult times. As they like to say, they are all in this together. A modest reduction to those salaries across the board is the least we could ask for for public officials.”
The proposal failed 5-11.
Rep. Charlie St. Clair opposed the pay cut idea.
“My argument is that you want the best people to run,” he said in an interview Tuesday. “If you want a good county attorney, the last thing you want to do is nickel and dime them on pay. It is like punishing them.
“The last time I looked.around, prices aren't going down. Why should pay be reduced even by $5. That’s not the right message.”
The delegation voted to maintain current pay for the positions for the next two years:
• Sheriff, $74,304.
• County attorney, $89,164.
• County register of deeds, $68,415.
• Treasurer, $3,961.
• Commissioner vice/clerk, $9,354.
• Commissioner chairman, $11,004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.