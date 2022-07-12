LACONIA — Belknap County Sheriff Department dispatch trainees will receive a pay bump, approved at Monday's Belknap County Commissioners meeting, but the delegation's request for an additional $30,000 to pay legal fees related to a dispute with the Gunstock Area Commission remains tabled.
The commissioners also approved the extension of a tech service and workers comp contract, and heard a report from the maintenance department.
Belknap County Sheriff William Wright requested the wages for two dispatch trainees be increased from $19.05 and $19.61 an hour to $23.43 an hour.
“Belknap County is no longer going to be a training ground,” Wright said. “We're going to be a place where they come to work and they have an intention to stay for a significant amount of time.” The sheriff's department has a projected surplus of approximately $43,000. The pay bump would cost an estimated $18,000.
While the commissioners agreed to grant the pay increase, there were concerns that the nature of the job will still result in high turnover, and that the move was ultimately a gamble.
“We know there has been significant attrition in the sheriff's department as far as dispatch goes,” said Chair Peter Spanos. “If we approve this request and six months from now things are stable, it was the right decision. If we approve this request and we lose more dispatchers, I'm not sure what other measures can be taken.”
The commission also agreed to tabling again the payment of $30,000 in legal fees racked up during the legal battle between the delegation and the Gunstock Area Commission.
Reps. Norm Silber and Mike Sylvia declared themselves the “control group” of the county delegation after the GAC filed an injunctive action against the delegation. The injunction came after an email from Sylvia suggesting removing most of the GAC in response to their attempt to remove member Peter Ness for a conflict of interest after he attempted to sell his own ski instruction software to the mountain.
During Monday's meeting, a letter from Sen. Bob Giuda regarding the matter was added to the minutes. Giuda's letter claimed that he attempted to act as a mediator between Gunstock Area Commissioner Gary Kiedaisch and Sylvia and Silber to find a non-litigious solution to their disagreement.
According to the letter and corresponding email attachments, while Kiedaisch agreed to meet, Silber refused and Sylvia ignored the communication. Giuda wrote that when he asked Sylvia in person if he would be willing to meet in a neutral setting, the representative said “I prefer the hammer.”
Giuda's letter to the county commissioners reads: “I urge you to hold the control group accountable by denying the request that the County pay the unauthorized legal expenses it incurred, after knowingly and willfully rejecting an alternative that would have avoided those costs.”
Earlier this year, Silber and Sylvia boldly suggested that Gunstock be forced to pay the delegation's remaining legal fees in lieu of the taxpayers.
“Why should the taxpayers pay? Why should Gunstock pay for that?” said Giuda. “This is a clever maneuver [for the delegation] to exonerate themselves for having to make payment.”
The county commissioners initially approved a $20,000 appropriation for legal costs for the delegation. But billing statements from the law firm Cleveland Waters and Bass show the county taxpayers are on the hook for $50,000.
Gunstock has long since paid their legal fees.
At the last county commission meeting, members of the public spoke out vehemently against paying the additional $30,000 until more details are known about what services were rendered. After public comment at the last meeting, the county commission agreed to table the payment on the condition that email exchanges between the control group and the law firm are released to the rest of the delegation. In response, Silber filed a right to know request demanding communications between the county commissioners and their lawyers. Silber gave no comment in regard to his request. The decision to waive attorney-client privilege to grant Silber's request was also tabled at the July 11 meeting.
There is concern within the county delegation that the law firm went far beyond the scope of defense, but the details remain unclear due to Silber and Sylvia's “control group,” which prevents even their fellow delegates, also clients, and the public, from viewing their communications with the law firm.
Repeated attempts to contact Cleveland Waters and Bass about whether they were aware of the initial $20,000 appropriation were unsuccessful. The firm has also declined to provide a copy of their retainer letter for the case.
Likewise, Silber, Sylvia, and Gunstock Area Commissioner Peter Ness have refused to provide comment in regard to their actions, despite the public's dissatisfaction.
In an interview, Giuda expressed frustration over the entire Gunstock dispute, calling Silber and Sylvia's initial motivations “simply ego and vengefulness.”
“There is no rational reason on earth that this should be happening,” Giuda said of the infighting and litigation. “Silber is avowed of the notion that privatizing is in the best interest, because 'minimal government'.”
Giuda cited the mountain's recent multi-million dollar profits as examples of previous GAC members' skills in managing the mountain.
“Look at the finances of the past five, six years,” Giuda said. “It's clear that what Gary Kiedaisch and that team with Rusty McClear and Brian Gallahger was having phenomenal results.”
McClear and Gallahger were not reappointed for their positions, and Kiedaisch has stated that his “wings are clipped” when it comes to his power within the GAC. Since the ushering in of the new guard, consisting of Dr. David Strang and Doug Lambert, tensions between the mountain's managerial staff and the GAC have skyrocketed.
According to Giuda, it's up to the voters to save the mountain.
“I am very hopeful the people of Belknap County will speak in November,” Giuda said. “If they don't, Gunstock will be in terrible shape for the next five to ten years.”
