GILFORD — The Belknap County Board of Commissioners released a statement calling on the immediate resignation of Gunstock Area Commissioners Peter Ness and David Strang. The board also wrote a letter to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella asking him to investigate the conduct of Ness and Strang and to keep watch over the $7 million in Gunstock’s bank accounts. 

The County Commissioners are a three-member board that oversee county departments and funds. It is chaired by Peter Spanos, with Vice Chair Glen Waring and Clerk Hunter Taylor.

