Belknap County Commissioner in District 1

Sitting Commissioner Glen Waring is facing Fran Wendelboe in the primary election for Belknap County Commissioner in District 1.

LACONIA — Sitting Belknap County Commissioner Glen Waring is facing a new challenger this election season in a former representative from Belknap County District 1, Fran Wendelboe. Both candidates are Republicans with significant experience in county government.

“I’ve been in the position now for six years, I think that I've proven to be an effective county commissioner in those six years,” Waring said. “I am a registered Republican but I see this as an apolitical position and not hung up in any party lines. That's not what county government is, nor should it be.”

