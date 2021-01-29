LACONIA — The speed limit on a short stretch of Weirs Boulevard is being lowered following a decision by the City Council.
The council on Monday voted unanimously to lower the speed limit in the area of the Saint Moritz Condominiums, at 937 Weirs Boulevard, from 35 mph to 30 mph.
Owners in the 18-unit seasonal condominium sought the lower speed limit in an area where during the summer people frequently cross the busy thoroughfare to reach dock area and private beach across from the condominiums, in addition to Liliuokalani's Ice Cream & Coffee Bar, at 956 Weirs Boulevard.
The change will extend the 30 mph zone about one-tenth of a mile further south.
The new speed limit sign for northbound traffic will been equipped with flashing LED lights to make the sign more noticeable to motorists.
Councilors Robert Soucy and Mark Haynes wondered if it might be better to make the speed limit 30 mph for the entire length of Weirs Boulevard. However, City Manager Scott Myers said that such a proposal would require a separate public notice and public hearing.
