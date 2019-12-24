LACONIA — The City Council tabled a proposal on Monday night under which some experienced, newly hired firefighters would be paid more.
They will take up the issue at 7 p.m. on Jan. 9 in a meeting at the Belknap Mill.
The firefighters’ union and city staff have a tentative agreement to pay newly hired firefighters at a base rate if they are making a lateral transfer from another department and have at least three years of experience. This base rate would also require the recommendation of the chief and approval from a personnel specialist and the city manager.
The probationary rate would remain for other new hires who don’t meet this criteria.
The lower rate is now paid to all starting firefighters, regardless of their experience level.
“This prevents Laconia Fire from attracting experienced personnel to come to work in this department,” Chief Kirk Beattie said in a staff report.
“It is not uncommon for fire departments to have flexibility in their new employees’ starting pay as a way to attract qualified and experienced personnel. This is especially true for firefighters who are also paramedics. Hopefully this will allow us to more easily fill our vacancies, especially when we need paramedics.”
The difference in pay between the probationary and the base level is about $6,000 per year.
– Rick Green
