LACONIA — The city’s Heritage Commission is petitioning the City Council to grant it more time to look for ways to save a historic house in Weirs Beach.
The commission voted last Monday to petition the council to approve a 60-day moratorium on a demolition permit for a 150-year-old house at 76 Lakeside Ave.
The owner, 76 Lakeside LLC, wants to tear down the building, which has been unoccupied for three years, in order to make room for a commercial building sometime in the future.
On Dec. 9 the commission voted 5-0 against the owners’ request for permission to tear down the building, which is situated close to several other late 19th century buildings, including those in the New Hampshire Veterans’ Association compound.
At Monday’s meeting the commission said it preferred that the building remain where it is and be rehabbed. Failing that, the house should be moved to another location, according to city Planning Director Dean Trefethen.
However, Emily Ricard, a co-owner of 76 Lakeside LLC, said the owners want the building to be gone as soon as possible to get it off the tax rolls, Trefethen said.
Property taxes are based upon the appraised value of a piece of property as of April 1 of each year.
The commission wants the council to grant the 60-day extension so it can work to negotiate and make arrangements to save the building, Trefethen said.
Ricard told the commission last month that the owners are willing to donate the house to anyone who will move it off the land – which overlooks Lake Winnipesaukee, and further offered $10,000 to help defray the cost of moving the structure.
On Monday the commission urged Ricard to take steps to publicize that offer, Trefethen said.
The council will take up the request for the 60-day extension at its meeting on Jan. 11.
Assuming the extension is approved, the commission will have two months to reach an agreement to save the house. If no agreement is reached by then, Trefethen said, he will be required to approve the demolition permit at that time.
