Concord Hospital–Laconia

The partnership between Concord Orthopaedics, PA and Concord Hospital–Laconia will be dissolved at the end of September, and the hospital will relaunch in-house orthopedic services. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun file photo)

LACONIA — Concord Orthopaedics, PA and Concord Hospital–Laconia will dissolve their partnership at the end of September, according to a release put out by the hospital. COPA is set to add a permanent location in the Lakes Region and the hospital will relaunch in-house orthopedic services.

“We launched, in collaboration with Concord Orthopedics, a local orthopedics plan in May of 2021 as part of the acquisition of the former LRGHealthcare,” said Bill Dooley, vice president of operations and chief administrative officer of Concord Hospital Medical Group. Now reaching the end of what was “originally meant to be a two-year plan,” he continued, “we've made the decision to move forward with hiring a local group of physicians that would be resident physicians who work in the community full-time and operate at the hospital in Laconia.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.