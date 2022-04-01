LACONIA — The Belknap County Commissioners have agreed to pay the County Delegation's legal fees related to a dispute with the Gunstock Area Commission. But the county commissioners repeatedly emphasized they were unhappy about the situation and how the delegation has handled matters involving the Gunstock Area Commission.
After considerable discussion at their meeting Wednesday, the county commissioners gave formal approval to providing legal services for the delegation, which had been sued by the Gunstock Commission in response to indications that the delegation might remove three Gunstock commissioners. In a second motion, the county commissioners voted to pay $20,000 of the delegation’s legal bill which totals more than $36,000.
The vote was 2-1 on both motions, with Commissioner Hunter Taylor dissenting.
The commissioners said that because delegation had capped the amount to be spent on legal services at $20,000, any amount above that needs to be authorized by the delegation before the county can pay the balance of the bill.
“We do not have authorization to pay this bill in full,” said County Commission Chair Peter Spanos. “But we should pay the $20,000.”
But Spanos said he was agreeing to pay the bill reluctantly because of the political wrangling between the delegation and the Gunstock Commission which triggered the lawsuit. The suit was withdrawn recently after the composition of the GAC changed.
“I’m disgusted it has come to this,” said Spanos, who noted that delegation chair state Rep. Mike Sylvia in a letter had threatened legal action if the commissioners failed to pay the bill.
Taylor denounced the situation in even stronger terms.
“This whole lawsuit started because of an outrageous vendetta directed by certain members of the delegation against the Gunstock Commission,” he said. “This litigation didn’t just involve a defense. It involved curtailing a majority of the Gunstock Commission.”
Taylor on Thursday cited one entry in the invoice from the law firm which represented the delegation in the Gunstock suit, showing a charge that reads “re. Kiedaisch removal proceedings.” Gary Kiesaisch was at that time the GAC’s vice chair and continues to serve.
“I don’t see how that’s defending the delegation in a lawsuit,” he said.
Taylor pointed out that parts of about 60 entries in the invoice were redacted, which he believed was done to hide how often some delegation members were talking to the law firm.
Startled by Taylor’s revelation, Spanos briefly considered withdrawing his support for paying the bill until the the delegation could be asked for an unredacted invoice.
But Commissioner Glen Waring said there was enough information in the invoice to justify paying the bill, and after further consideration Spanos supported Waring’s motions.
Taylor said Spanos’ and Waring’s position was tantamount to backing down in the face of threats.
“We’re caving in,” he said. “We’re saying we’ll pay because they’re demanding it. We don’t work for them.”
Spanos said while he was troubled by the redacted invoice he felt that paying the bill was the right thing to do and that failing to pay it would result in only bigger legal bills which the county would have to pay in the end.
“But,” he said, “I don’t like the optics. It looks like they’re trying to hide something.”
