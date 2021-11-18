GILFORD — A bill that would make the Gunstock Recreation Area a county department, and give the County Delegation control over the facility’s budget is being opposed by a majority of the members of the Gunstock Area Commission which oversees the operation of the county-owned recreation facility.
The commission voted 3-2 at its meeting Wednesday night to go on record as opposing the bill which would require the commission to submit a budget proposal to the delegation for approval and to submit to restrictions on the handling of budgeted funds.
The bill — House Bill 1078 — is sponsored by state Rep. Norm Silber, along with state Reps. Dawn Johnson, Ray Howard, and Paul Terry.
“This is another intrusion upon the Gunstock Area Commission’s ability to run the facility in a proper and efficient manner,” said commission Chair Brian Gallagher, who voted not to support the bill, along with fellow Commissioners Gary Kiedaisch and Rusty McLear.
Gallagher said the bill is contrary to the legislation that created the Gunstock Commission in 1959 in order for the facility to be run in a more business-like manner, free of the politics of county government.
Commissioners Peter Ness and Jade Wood voted against the motion to oppose the bill. A phone call to Wood seeking comment on her position was not immediately returned Thursday. When reached by phone Thursday, Ness refused to talk to a reporter.
Gallagher said that in addition to requiring Gunstock to submit its proposed budget 90 days before the start of the fiscal year, the bill would also require the commissioners to get the delegation’s approval in order to move funds from one part of the budget to another. That restriction could potentially force the ski area to temporarily shut down or significantly limit operations in the event of a major breakdown of a ski lift or other major component of the area’s infrastructure, he said.
Belknap County Commission Chairman Peter Spanos, who was at the meeting, said Thursday he is also opposed to Silber’s bill. He said he would be testifying against the legislation when it comes up for a hearing before the House Municipal and County Government Committee next year.
Spanos was among more than 50 people who showed up for the meeting which was held just one day after about 130 people packed a County Delegation meeting when the delegation voted to hire a lawyer to defend it in a legal action brought by the Gunstock Commission. That suit seeks to prevent the delegation from removing Gallagher, Kiedaisch, and McLear from the commission.
Delegation chair, state Rep. Mike Sylvia, was given an opportunity to speak or ask questions at Wednesday’s meeting, but declined to do so. By contrast, no member of the public or the Gunstock Commission was allowed to speak at Tuesday’s delegation meeting.
Gallagher said Wednesday’s turnout was the largest he had ever seen at a commission meeting.
At the meeting, Gallagher reiterated that the plan for expanding the ski area and adding new amenities is still a work in progress. He said no vote on a master plan will not occur until sometime after the public has had an opportunity to comment about the elements in the plan. The commissioners have scheduled a public comment session for Dec. 4.
Spanos said while he is enthusiastic about aspects that might be included in the plan, he said he would endorse the plan only if it had broad community support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.