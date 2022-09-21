Erin Doonan

Erin Doonan started "Pours & Petals," a boutique beverage and event planning service, after losing her post-college internship because of the pandemic. She's now trying to figure out how to scale up her operation to meet a growing need. (Adam Drapcho photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

Erin Doonan wasn’t supposed to be where she is right now. Instead, she was supposed to be interning with Walt Disney World Resort’s event-planning team, as her post-college plan detailed.

Doonan graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 2020, and her careful planning didn’t consider the emergence of a pandemic. The internship she had lined up was canceled, and Doonan, who had moved back home to Laconia, tired of waiting for the world to reorganize according to her plans.

