LACONIA — The city is rolling out its new waste and recycling collection program starting in May, and residents should expect to receive their new solid waste containers between April 17 and May 1.

The new containers are a critical component of the new program, as the city is switching from manual waste collection to an automated model. The trucks will only be able to collect trash and recycling that is in the special wheeled carts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.