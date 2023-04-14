LACONIA — The city is rolling out its new waste and recycling collection program starting in May, and residents should expect to receive their new solid waste containers between April 17 and May 1.
The new containers are a critical component of the new program, as the city is switching from manual waste collection to an automated model. The trucks will only be able to collect trash and recycling that is in the special wheeled carts.
The carts, which have handles, two wheels and a hinged cover, are larger than the typical residential garbage can. Single-family residences will receive a trash cart that has a 64-gallon capacity and a recycling cart that can hold 96 gallons of materials. Residents who live in a home on a public road, and all residents in that home are either disabled or older than 65, may request smaller containers that would be easier to maneuver.
Apartment buildings with up to four units will receive a set of carts — one for trash, one for recycling — per unit. Buildings with more than four units will receive only four sets of carts.
Properties with businesses that do not have a dumpster are authorized to receive four carts for trash and four for recycling.
Properties with dumpsters will receive no carts.
All trash and recycling, including cardboard, must be contained within the carts once automated collection begins in May. Trash should be in trash bags and placed inside of the cart. Recycling should be placed loose inside the recycling cart — not in plastic bags. On collection day, the carts should be set out within three feet of the roadway, with the handle facing away from the road. Carts should be three feet away from each other and any other objects, such as trees, utility poles or parked cars.
The city’s transfer station will continue to be available to residents and business owners in the city. A dump sticker is not required for disposing of recycling there, but proof of residency or business ownership, such as a utility bill or lease agreement, may be requested at the entrance. The transfer station is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Cardboard can be brought to the city’s corrugated cardboard recycling facility at 257 Messer St., which is open all hours of the day.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 603-528-6379, or the city manager’s office at 603-527-1270.
