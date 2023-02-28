LACONIA — The city is looking to purchase a narrow, 3.63-acre stretch of land along abandoned railroad tracks between Union Avenue and the western edge of Paugus Bay near Lakeport.

The land, while largely not developable, presents an opportunity for the city to be both good stewards of city drinking water and to support local businesses that abut the former railroad, said Mayor Andrew Hosmer. The land is state-owned, and the city has the right of first refusal after the state declared the land surplus.

