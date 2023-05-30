LACONIA — An ongoing investigation into Dean Trefethen, former city planning director, is likely to continue for months, meanwhile the city has begun early steps in the search for a new permanent director.

The city has hired Kathy Menici as a contracted interim planning director for at least three months, City Manager Kirk Beattie said. Menici was the city planning director in Portsmouth from 1987 to 1994 and has also been planning director in the towns of Alton, Wakefield and Farmington. Since 2015, she has worked in the private sector as a land use consultant, according to Beattie. 

