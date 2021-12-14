LACONIA — The current operation of Gunstock Mountain Resort received a solid vote of confidence from the Laconia City Council Monday.
On a 6-0 vote the council approved a resolution “in support of a strong and vibrant operation” of the county-owned and operated recreation facility.
The official expression of the council’s opinion follows moves by the Belknap County Delegation to potentially remove a majority of the members of the Gunstock Area Commission, which oversees the operation of the facility. Some on the delegation also wish to abolishing the commission entirely and to lease the facility to a private operator.
City Councilor Bob Soucy was the key figure behind the resolution which calls for “a supportive and cooperative relationship between the Gunstock Area Commission and the Belknap County Delegation” as well as “an appropriate investment in infrastructure and maintenance to keep Gunstock Mountain Resort a destination location.
“I hope it sends the delegation a message,” City Councilor Mark Haynes said right after the vote.
The commission recently outlined plans for a multimillion-dollar, and multiyear program to expand Gunstock’s downhill skiing, and construction of additional amenities, including parking, mountaintop restaurant, and slope side hotel.
About 250 members of the public turned out for a presentation on Dec. 4 on key aspects of the expansion plan. Parts of the plan are still being developed and the commission has not taken any vote on the plan. The commissioners have said that any expansion will occur step by step based on Gunstock’s finances and economic conditions at the time.
The three commissioners who are heavily in favor of a comprehensive expansion plan for the facility are Chair Brian Gallagher, Vice Chair Gary Kiedaisch, and member Rusty McLear, the three members that delegation Chair Mike Sylvia has suggested should be removed from the commission because of their role in an unsuccessful effort to have the delegation remove fellow Commissioner Peter Ness over allegations of conflict of interest and insulting behavior toward Gunstock employees.
The resolution further calls for Gunstock’s cash reserves to remain with the facility “so that the fiscal stability of operations and investments in future years remains solid.”
“Gunstock is important to the fabric of the area,” Mayor Andrew Hosmer said Tuesday. “Gunstock should be allowed to thrive and not become a political football.”
