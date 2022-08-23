Cottonwood Ave

City Councilors previously approved a request by Cottonwood Avenue residents to lay out a public road over the cul de sac owned by Taylor Community. At Monday's meeting, they denied Taylor's request that the council reconsider. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — City Councilors denied a request from the Taylor Community for a rehearing on the issue of the Cottonwood Avenue cul de sac at their Aug. 22 meeting.

They also voted to approve a new street performer policy, the allocation of ARPA funds to several projects, the sale of a Lakes Business Park property to Laconia Refrigeration, to fill selectboard vacancies, and parking ordinances for the Belknap Mill Society Sock Hop and the Timberman Triathlon. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.