LACONIA — If parts of the city are shining a little brighter and are a little more colorful this Christmas season, it may have something to do with the talents of Ryan Brown.
He specializes in theatrical lighting and event lighting, so his abilities go well beyond stringing lights around roofs and trees. He has spotlights that point up and bathe some or all of a building’s facade in different colors. Other lights can create the likeness of an object.
Sawyers Jewelry and the downtown parking garage are all aglow thanks to his efforts.
The white columns of the jewelry store have been lighted to a brilliant shade of blue. An image of a giant cut diamond is cast on the side of the building, while huge snowflakes are cast on the ground. Shrubs outside the building are adorned in lights as well.
Next door, the exterior of the parking garage building is awash in red, green and purple. Strung white lights add to the effect, and multiple giant snowflakes swirl about.
“We wanted to give the main way into Laconia, a nice, bright, popping look,” said Brown, whose company is called New Spectrum Lighting.
Brandon Borghi, who operates Fit Focus, said he is “super pleased.”
“It’s unbelievable for downtown,” he said. “I think it looks awesome.”
With permission from the city, Brown also strung hundreds of feet of decorations in the Rotary Park area.
Other local businesses such as area banks, Kellerhaus and Patrick’s Pub also sport his Christmas lights.
Brown, 34, of Gilford, has been in the area a couple of years. He went to Oyster River High School in Durham and has been working in the lighting industry and in marine woodworking ever since.
He sees much growth potential.
“We want to focus on weddings and outdoor events, small festivals, art festivals, music festivals, stationary and temporary places,” he said.
“My lighting is on a production, event level and is multi-function. I’m incorporating that into a Christmas look. Not just strands of Christmas lights, but wash colors, a festive look. Some change colors. I want to use architecture to create an atmosphere, a spectrum of what the holidays are about.”
He also wants to do his part to put Laconia in its best possible light.
“I feel like Laconia has a lot to offer with businesses and people together rolling into the 2020s.”
