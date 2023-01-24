Rodney Roy

Longtime Laconia sports coach Rodney Roy, right, accepts the Debra Bieniarz Memorial Award from Mayor Andrew Hosmer on Monday. The award is given each year to a Laconian dedicated to serving youth in the area. Roy's father was the first to ever receive the award 35 years ago. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — For his decades serving as a youth and high school sports coach, Rodney Roy was awarded the Debra Bieniarz Memorial Award on Monday. The award, which celebrates Officer Debra Bieniarz, who died in 1987, is bestowed by the city on a local citizen for outstanding service to children and youth in the Lakes Region.

Roy’s coaching career includes 18 years with Laconia Youth Football — where he also served as a 20-year board member — 20 years with the Lou Athanas Youth Basketball League, 19 years with Laconia Middle School basketball, more than a decade with Laconia youth lacrosse, 16 years with Laconia High School football and seven years with Laconia High School lacrosse, which took the Division II state title last year.

