LACONIA — With inflation, electricity prices, and needed infrastructure repairs driving up wastewater costs, the Laconia City Council is weighing a proposed increase to sewer rates that could see resident bills more than double in the next five years.

The potential increase is to cover the rising costs of operation and maintenance to both the city sewer system and the Winnipesaukee River Basin Program, as well as costs associated with capital improvements to city systems.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.