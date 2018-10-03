HOLDERNESS — The pastor and deacons of the Holderness Community Church sent letters of apology to an Ashland woman who last week was asked to seek fellowship in another church because her presence distressed a former deacon.
“A statement was read in church today expressing our sorrow for the hurt and pain we caused you due to the letter sent from the church Deacons, inviting you ‘look elsewhere for a church.’ It was inexcusable,” wrote Pastor Jeff Dietrich in a letter to Jeanette Stewart and her daughter, Patty.
“We want to express our deep regret and sorrow this caused you and your loved ones,” the letter continued. “Given the opportunity, we want to welcome you into our fellowship with open arms. In Christ, we are family.”
The letter, on church stationery, also was signed by Moderator Amanda Loud and Clerk Peg Winton.
A separate letter from the three remaining deacons — Cynthia Murray, Cynthia Thompson, and Betty Duclos — apologized to Stewart, saying, “There are no words to express our deep regret at having sent you a formal letter from our church requesting you to ‘seek fellowship at another church where you would be more comfortable’ — due to the reactions of one of our members. Our actions caused you needless pain and hurt, which you did not deserve. We are ashamed.”
It was signed “In Christian Love.”
The letter that sparked the controversy was not on official stationery, but was signed by the deacons, which at that time included Leigh Sharps. The missive to Stewart stated “your presence has caused great distress for one or more of our members, specifically our long-time church member and deacon Mrs. Leigh Sharps.”
Sharps subsequently resigned as a deacon, but noted in an email that, “I was not asked to resign from the church. I have stepped away temporarily for my own reasons and will return.”
Sharps declined to say more about what prompted the original letter, but she and Stewart have a history as rivals while serving together as Ashland selectmen. (Sharps remains on the Board of Selectmen.)
