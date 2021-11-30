LACONIA — With the coronavirus looking even more dangerous this year than last, the volunteers behind Christmas Village have decided that they again have to call off the favorite holiday tradition.
“We want people to know that we’re not gone. We will still have Christmas Village (in future years), however, Santa feels that it is best to take the extra year to be safe,” said Patty Derosier, activities director for Christmas Village. The elves have all been vaccinated, she said, but not all of the visitors will be eligible. “At the Community Center, you get 500 people upstairs at one time.”
Last year, the Christmas Village team just took the year off. Derosier said that Santa Claus didn’t want to go two full years without connecting with Laconia children. “This year, we decided to do something, it’s just not going to be in person,” she said.
Christmas Village is partnering with LRPA-TV and The Enablement Group to put on a live-streamed event that will occur from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 6, 13 and 20.
Each evening will have the same format. Volunteers will begin the show by leading the viewers through a craft project, then Santa will take calls from children.
Those who wish to be part of the event should register ahead of time at Laconia Christmas Village’s Facebook page, or email laconiachristmasvillage2021@gmail.com. Once registered, supplies for the crafts can be picked up at the Community Center.
Although the city’s Parks and Recreation will continue to provide assistance, Christmas Village will remain an independent, volunteer-run operation, funded solely by donations. For the main volunteers, putting on Christmas Village is an unpaid part-time job for the several months leading up to the event.
In a normal year, Christmas Village would get nearly 6,000 visitors over a four-day period. Each of those visitors has the chance to do crafts, have a cookie and lemonade, a visit with Santa Claus and a gift.
Morgan Lacroix, co-chair of Christmas Village, said the leadership team is using the down time this year to re-evaluate the way the operation runs.
“There’s been a couple of suggestions that have come up,” Lacroix said, such as modifying the way foot traffic flows through the Community Center. “There have been some other suggestions that we are looking into, changing music, making little changes like that while keeping the tradition.”
If any changes are made, she said they would be more along the lines of “tweaks” rather than significant modifications.
Lacroix said most people she has spoken to about this year’s plans have been disappointed, but understanding. She understands that disappointment, because Christmas Village is a highlight of the season for her, too. The event means as much for the volunteers that put it on as it does for the children who sit on Santa’s lap.
“For me, personally, I’ve been doing it since I was a kid. It’s all about the magic of it, and bringing people together, providing Christmas for people who might otherwise not have the opportunity to (celebrate),” she said.
