LACONIA — The Lakes Region Chamber invites local businesses and community members to gather with the Chamber and City of Laconia officials in a planning forum for the NH Pumpkin Festival. The meeting will be held Tuesday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre, 617 Main St. The Lakes Region Chamber will highlight the festival plans, outline the geographic footprint, propose street closures, confirm festival attractions, identify fundraising goals, seek volunteers and engage in positive discussions. This year's NH Pumpkin Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, in downtown Laconia.
