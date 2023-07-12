LACONIA — From the first to the second year of the Lakes Region Cancer Support Team’s Dragon Boat Festival, organizers saw participation double. They’re hoping to see it double yet again on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the third event.

The Dragon Boat Festival, during which teams of people paddle a narrow, 40-foot vessel adorned with a mythical creature’s head at the bow, is the Lakes Region Cancer Support Team’s principal fundraising event. This year, the nonprofit organization has added a new element, a raffle for an ebike, donated by MC Cycle & Sports.

