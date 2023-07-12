LACONIA — From the first to the second year of the Lakes Region Cancer Support Team’s Dragon Boat Festival, organizers saw participation double. They’re hoping to see it double yet again on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the third event.
The Dragon Boat Festival, during which teams of people paddle a narrow, 40-foot vessel adorned with a mythical creature’s head at the bow, is the Lakes Region Cancer Support Team’s principal fundraising event. This year, the nonprofit organization has added a new element, a raffle for an ebike, donated by MC Cycle & Sports.
“We were talking about doing something for our Dragon Boat Festival, our signature event,” said Kate Bishop, spokesperson for the Cancer Support Team. She said the conversation was happening at around the same time that the Rotary Club of Laconia was promoting its annual motorcycle raffle, and the Cancer Support Team board asked itself, “What would be the thing that fits this crew?”
The answer to that question is an ebike. More specifically — once they gained the expertise of Myles Chase, owner of MC Cycle — a 2023 Gazelle Medeo T9 City, valued at $2,500, and features disc brakes, a front suspension, tires that can handle a variety of road surfaces, head and taillights, and a Bosch Gold motor, powered by a battery. Chase said it’s an approachable bike for a novice rider, but also has equipment compelling for a seasoned cyclist looking to add an electric-assist bike to their stable.
Tickets for the Gazelle cost $5 each, or five for $20, and may be purchased at MC Cycle, at lrcsupportteam.org, or during the Dragon Boat Festival, at the conclusion of which the winning ticket will be drawn. The winner doesn’t need to be present. All proceeds will benefit the Cancer Support Team.
Open for business
The Lakes Region Cancer Support Team, located in 1 Mill Plaza, between City Hall and the Belknap Mill, opened its doors this spring after years of fundraising and preparation. The goal of the nonprofit is to provide a welcoming, comfortable space where people affected by cancer can come for fellowship, information or just a moment of quiet. Such organizations, which exist elsewhere but not in the Lakes Region, are decidedly non-clinical; organizers, many of whom are cancer survivors, say dealing with the disease can mean a seemingly constant schedule of treatments, check-ups and exams, and yet patients can be left feeling alone and, sometimes, afraid.
The calendar for the organization, which can be found at lrcsupportteam.org, includes “Coffee and Conversation,” meetings to welcome new members, art events, “Walk & Talk,” and a support group meeting on Wednesday mornings. Anyone planning to attend is asked to reach out to info@lrcsupportteam.org, or call 603-387-6775, to ensure space and materials will be ready.
As membership grows, plans are in place to add writing and nutrition workshops, and other supportive programs identified by members.
22 Dragons
The Dragon Boat Festival was selected as the “signature event,” as Bishop said, because it offers a fun and unusual way for community members to come together in support of the nonprofit’s mission. Lakes Region Cancer Support Team partners with the Montreal-based company 22 Dragons, which brings in the boats and necessary equipment, and which provides instruction and person to steer for each team.
Dragon boats are powered by crews of 16 paddlers, who work in sync to propel their boat during races. It’s recommended that each team have at least 17 members so that there's a back-up. The minimum age is 12, and no prior experience is necessary.
This year, there will be a “Community” division, intended for local teams with little or no experience. There are more competitive divisions, for paddlers who practice regularly, and there’s a division for paddlers who are current or former cancer patients. It costs $100 to register a boat, and teams are challenged to raise either $1,500 by Aug. 15, or $2,000 by the day of the event, and special recognition will be given to the team that raises the most money.
The NASWA is the presenting sponsor and headquarters of this year’s event, and Bishop said she is on the hunt for additional sponsors.
