Bridge

An artist's rendering of the proposed highway bridge across the Broads on Lake Winnipesaukee. Designers are calling it "The Golden Gate of the Northeast." (Jon Decker/The Laconia Nightly Moon illustration)

GILFORD — Plans to build a state-of-the art bridge across the Broads of Lake Winnipesaukee were unveiled Friday by the Gilford and Tuftonboro planning departments. The project has been hailed by town administrators and investors as “The Golden Gate of the Northeast.” 

“This is going to be a really momentous project,” said Chuck Geyswell, a project manager with New England No. 1 Engineering and Construction, the contractor for the job. “This bridge is going to directly connect the thriving communities of Tuftonboro and Gilford, as well as provide thousands of jobs over the next 10 years.”

