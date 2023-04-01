An artist's rendering of the proposed highway bridge across the Broads on Lake Winnipesaukee. Designers are calling it "The Golden Gate of the Northeast." (Jon Decker/The Laconia Nightly Moon illustration)
GILFORD — Plans to build a state-of-the art bridge across the Broads of Lake Winnipesaukee were unveiled Friday by the Gilford and Tuftonboro planning departments. The project has been hailed by town administrators and investors as “The Golden Gate of the Northeast.”
“This is going to be a really momentous project,” said Chuck Geyswell, a project manager with New England No. 1 Engineering and Construction, the contractor for the job. “This bridge is going to directly connect the thriving communities of Tuftonboro and Gilford, as well as provide thousands of jobs over the next 10 years.”
The structure, officially known as the Broads Bridge of Winnipesaukee, or BBW, will tower 80 feet above the water's surface, and stretch over 5 miles from Belknap Point to Tuftonboro Neck.
The start date for the project is July 1, with a completion date sometime around September 2034. Current plans show the bridge will begin with an overpass off Route 11 in the Lincoln Park area. Homeowners along Belknap Point Road won’t be too negatively affected, according to Geyswell.
“That’s actually where the overpass starts,” Geyswell said. “Sure, it’ll cast some shadows in the area, but that way we won’t have to bulldoze any of the properties already there.”
The BBW will also feature a foot and bicycle lane, allowing a full assortment of cyclists, joggers and walkers to move across Winnipesaukee at their leisure.
Such an ambitious structure comes at a steep cost. The current estimate for construction is $1.3 billion. Gov. Chris Sununu has committed $250,000 from the state to the project, but said the rest of the funding will be on the towns of the Lakes Region.
“I think big government is really only good at a few things,” Sununu said, “Infrastructure is something I think is best done by local, efficient municipalities. I have high confidence the people of the Lakes Region will be able to get this project done through good ole Granite Stater grit.”
“I think some people are really worrying too much about the cost,” said Sandra “Sandy” Riggs, the recently appointed head of the newly formed Lakes Region BBW Budget Committee. “Just think of the extra tourism dollars a feature like this will bring. Bikers from all over the country will flock here to get a glimpse of the BBW.”
Riggs, a 2020 transplant from Sacramento, California, added that in addition to increased tourism revenue, the committee managed to fund the first half-billion thanks to partnerships with offshore investors.
“We’re looking to fund the remaining half billion with a few minor tax rate increases for the surrounding towns,” Riggs explained. “Former Senate candidate Bruce Fenton is consulting us on investing in the crypto space for additional funds. I have a really good feeling about this project.”
