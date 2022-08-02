Multiple universities and colleges in New Hampshire have received bomb threats, according to a Tuesday press release from The New Hampshire Department of Safety.
“A preliminary investigation has revealed that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the same phone number was used to make bomb threats to approximately 10 higher education facilities in the state,” the statement read. “The caller, who may be from overseas, appears to be using a spoofed number.”
