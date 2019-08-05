MOULTONBOROUGH — Authorities have identified the body found in Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday as that of a Peterborough man.
Marine Patrol identified the victim as Benjamin Whitehill, 34, of Peterborough, late Monday afternoon.
According to a Marine Patrol statement released to the media, Whitehill and a group of friends went Saturday to Braun Bay, a popular swimming area on Lake Winnipesaukee.
“When his friends were ready to leave that evening, they could not locate him. They left the area assuming that the victim had departed with another boater,” Marine Patrol reported. The following morning, the friends located Whitehill's untouched personal effects. When they returned to Braun Bay, Marine Patrol officers were already on the scene.
The state Medical Examiner’s Office late Monday afternoon said it did not have the results of Whitehill’s autopsy.
The body was discovered Sunday about 7:47 a.m. by a person on a paddle board.
State Marine Patrol officers found Whitehill in a few feet of water.
State Police, the Moultonborough Police Department, and Moultonborough Fire/Rescue responded to the incident, along with Marine Patrol.
The cause and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, Marine Patrol said in a media statement.
Marine Patrol is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Lt. Crystal McLain at 603-227-2113 or at Crystal.McLain@dos.nh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.