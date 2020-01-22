Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer testifies before a Senate committee in Concord Wednesday in favor of a bill to create an authority which would direct the redevelopment of the state-owned land once used by the Laconia State School. The committee subsequently voted unanimously to recommend passage of the bill. Among those listening to Hosmer's testimony are George Bald, second right, chairman of the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission, and Robert Cheney, right, the commission's vice chairman. (Michael Mortensen/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)