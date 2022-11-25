Auction prep

Greater Lakes Region Children Auction Board member Anthony Felch, left, Executive Director Jennifer Kelley, center, and Vice Chair Bob Glasset prepare for the auction, happening Dec. 6-9, at Belknap Marketplace. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

BELMONT — The Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction is gearing up for this year's main event, with a new twist: early bidding starting on Black Friday. The auction takes place Dec. 6-9, but ambitious bidders already have the opportunity to throw their hat in the ring for some big-ticket items online. Early bidding lasts until the official start of the auction Tuesday, Dec. 6, and is open to everyone. This is the first time early bidding has been allowed in the auction's 41-year history.

“We really heard people saying they'd really like to see some of the items for a longer period of time, so we came up with the idea of having early-access bidding,” said Jennifer Kelley, the auction's executive director. “It's a huge benefit to the bidders because they can actually see items and make a decision because some of them are large-ticket items, like a $6,000 trip to the Bahamas.”

