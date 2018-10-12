BELMONT — Belmont police responded to 159 calls for service during the seven-day period ending early Friday morning.
Seven people were arrested.
Kevin E. Jenness, 55, of 19 Beechwood Road, in Gilmanton, was arrested on charges of unlawful dealing in prescription drugs, and possession of marijuana.
Ryan W. Streitenberger, 37, of 634 Benton Drive, in Laconia, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled drug, and falsifying physical evidence.
Jonathan L. Currier, 42, with no fixed address, was arrested for resisting arrest.
Ryan P. Rooney, 27, of 6 Turkey Drive, in Belmont, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Melissa Maltais, 43, of 8 Hatch Corner Road, in Meredith, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Katelyn Stimson, 37, with an address of P.O. Box 54, in Laconia, was arrested for driving on a revoked or suspended license.
Brian D. Kimball, 41, of 16 Church St., in Belmont, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled drug, and resisting arrest.
Police investigated traffic accidents on Plummer Hill Road, the Laconia Bypass, Laconia Road (Route 106), and Leavitt Road.
Reports of thefts on Holiday Lane, Union Road, Shaw’s supermarket, Jamestown Road, Welcome Road, and South Road were investigated.
Officers dealt with reports of disturbances on Autumn Drive, Sunset Drive, Farrarville Road, Sunshine Drive and Stark Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.