LACONIA — The homeless crisis is not isolated to the cold weather months. The need for year-round shelter services has grown in Belknap County, and Belknap House in Laconia is stepping up to meet those needs.
Belknap House is a nonprofit organization, providing emergency shelter for families in Belknap County. Its mission is to provide a safe shelter and to empower families to become self-sufficient and independent by providing opportunities of education and resources. It supports families in accessing community resources to build their capacity to be self-sufficient and economically secure.
The New Hampshire Coalition to End Homelessness reports that the number of homeless families in Belknap County increased by 42.9 percent from 2016 to 2018, representing a significant increase over previous years.
In response to that increase, Belknap House will forego its summer hostel accommodations and restructure over the summer to reopen in September as a year-round shelter.
This past shelter season, spanning seven months, Belknap House provided 2,753 bed nights to families with children, 1,341 beds for adults, and 1,412 beds for children. Included in the 1,412 bed nights for children were three newborns. Families with newborns entered Belknap House after being discharged directly from the hospital.
Belknap House relies heavily on volunteers and monetary donations. Those seeking volunteer opportunities to help can call 603-527-8097. Monetary donations may be made through the Belknap House website or by mail to 200 Court St., Laconia NH 03246.
For more information, visit www.belknaphouse.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.