LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation will meet at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, at the County Complex. According to the meeting posting, the meeting has been called to “consider a Supplemental Appropriation of ARPA funds in the amount of $483,900 and to consider authorizing cost items for four collective bargaining agreements.” The meeting was noticed on Aug. 19. 

The meeting was called per New Hampshire RSA 24:9-c, which states that the chair shall call a meeting of the county convention upon the written request of the commissioners. 

