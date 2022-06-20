BARNSTEAD — Police have arrested a man wanted for allegedly holding up a convenience store in Barnstead earlier this month.
Justin Thomas, 21, whose last known address is on Main Street in Pittsfield, was arrested on Monday and charged with armed robbery and criminal threatening with a hand gun, both felonies.
Thomas is accused of robbing the Bosco Bell convenience store on the evening of June 10, when he allegedly held the clerk at gunpoint before fleeing with cash.
Police searched Thomas' Pittsfield residence on Wednesday of last week, then returned on Thursday with an arrest warrant only to find that the apartment had been cleared out and Thomas had apparently fled.
Thomas is scheduled to appear at a hearing before the Belknap County Superior Court on Tuesday, June 21, at 1 p.m.
