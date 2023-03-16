GILFORD — Sharpen your skills and grab a drink, as Lakes Region locals and tourists will soon have the opportunity to throw axes, enjoy beverages and savor a meal right next to the Gilford Cinema 8 movie theater.

The incoming Axe & Ale Taphouse marks the second axe-throwing venue in the area, following Climaxe's successful establishment adjacent to the Belknap Marketplace in Belmont last year. The growth of these businesses highlights the region's enthusiasm for combining hatchet throwing with socializing and drinks.

