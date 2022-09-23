LACONIA — A new and immersive form of outdoor theater has made its way to the Lakes Region for the weekend. "Arborlogues, a Botanical Recital Performed for One Tree" is open to the public for reservations. The show is free, but there’s a catch. A 130-year-old black walnut tree at Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center is the only audience member, and the performer is a single person from the public.

That’s right, anyone who attends will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to privately perform for a tree. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.